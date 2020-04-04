PNG’eans stranded overseas

These include three medical cases, in which two are deceased.

The National Government instituated State of Emergency saw a suspension of international flights folllwing the first and only positive case of COVID-19, leaving Papua New Guineans abroad stranded.

Prime Minister, James Marape, said efforts are being made to bring them back.

“We are working on a special uplift flight for these Papua new Guineans, including three who have travelled on medical ground. In fact, two are deceased, and one Papua New Guinean lady who needs to come back.

“These three-medical passengers need to be brought back into the country. Our controller and his team are working on special arrangements to ensure they are given preference and the possibility of a special flight that will take them into Papua New Guinea.

“But as they come in they will not be let loose into our country, we will have special isolation facility prepared for them and they will get straight to those isolation facilities and remain quarantined and isolated for 14 days before they are released.”

State of Emergency Controller, David Manning, says they may arrive in the next two weeks.

“We still have Papua New Guineans reaching out through this stage, working with consular services and DFAT to ensure they take stock of those who are wishing to return, and we will work with the consular services to ensure proper protocols are followed once we agree on a suitable time for them to come in. All indications are it will most likely happen shortly after this next 14 days,” said Manning.

Meanwhile, International flights remain closed for the next 14 days until safe protocols have been established. This Includes a 21-day isolation period.

“Those clear protocols will be established as we work towards having limited access of those who need to be in our country, who need to work here or stay here, or do business here.

"This is a necessary readjustment for us in as far as ensuring that we maintain life in certain key areas of our economy and to ensure we keep our heads above water as far as our economy is concerned,” said Prime Minister Marape.