PM: It’s not a joke

While Papua New Guinea has a very low number of cases, the world is still battling this deadly virus.

Prime Minister James Marape stressed that COVID-19 should not be taken lightly, urging Papua New Guineans to always keep their guard up.

“Koronavaires em grow yet lo displa graun,” stated the PM. “Ova 1.9 milien manmeri long displa graun i gat displa sik korona. Em i kilim pinis 119,588 manmeri long displa graun. Klostu lo ples blo yumi o insait lo rijen blo yumi, 121,426pla man o meri i gat sik korona.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that PNG’s neighbour, Australia, has reported over 6,400 confirmed cases as of today while Indonesia, who we share a land border with, has over 4,800 cases while 459 deaths were recorded today.

“And so korona i no samting we yumi ba plei, fani, plei politiks, laf lo em…Papua Niu Gini yumi save pinis, planti haus sik blo yumi i nogat marasin or reliable marasin saplai, nogat inaf bed lo lukautim ol sikman sapos i kam insait na yumi nogat planti ol manmeri ol i skul lo lukautim ol lain gut sapos sik i pudaun lo yumi na planti tausen i kisim disla sik.

“That is why as a responsible government, mipla i go into defense and defensive strategy long traim lo meik sho korona ino kam insait na spred. Yumi traim lo aisoleitim kantri o kipim yumi apat na luk kilia, luksave we sik i stap.”

Meantime, with regard to East New Britain’s negative test result, the Prime Minister says surveillance and monitoring will not be relaxed. The defensive measures will be maintained until the 21-day lockdown period lapses.