PM confirms UPNG student tested positive

While details of this case will be revealed tomorrow, Prime Minister James Marape announced at the press conference this afternoon that the student is from the Open Campus.

The student is also one of four.

Prime Minister Marape said: “It is a day student from the Open Campus. The student tested positive. Again as I said, we’ll give localised measures on what happens in the school. Couple of these kids (who tested positive also) are three high school students.”

A memo from the Vice Chancellor of the University of Papua New Guinea, Professor Frank Griffin, was shared.

The memo quoted the Vice Chancellor stating that he “received a phone call from a WHO/NDOH-Technical officer of the Monitoring and Evaluation Disease Surveillance Response team, that the UPNG student is related to a staff of the Central Public Health Laboratory, who tested positive”.

The memo stated that any person who has been in contact with this student will need to be advised immediately on getting tested, while the student will need to be interviewed for contact tracing to begin immediately as well.