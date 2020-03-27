Parliament to debate declaration

This is to comply with the requirement of the national constitution, where Parliament is convened immediately, or at any time before the expiry of the national emergency.

The special sitting on April 2nd is to fulfill the above requirement as well as allow for Parliament to:

Debate the declaration of a national emergency; Be informed of the interim measures, including the emergency regulation and the call-out; Pass the necessary emergency laws; and Where necessary, consider and endorse the extension of the national emergency, given that Parliament may be recalled near the end of the 14 days.

The Government will introduce the following proposed bills to be enacted as emergency laws:

Proposed Emergency (General Provisions) Bill 2020 Proposed Emergency (Defence Force) (COVID-19) Bill 2020

Prime Minister James Marape said: “These bills, when enacted, will give legal effect to the State of Emergency regulations, appointment of the police commissioner as the controller and use of the Defence Force (call-out) to assist the SOE Controller during the SOE.

“The declaration of the State of Emergency is absolutely necessary given the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is largely communicable by movement of people.

“We need the cooperation of everyone, every citizen, young or old at this critical time.

“I also call on our leaders, including the Opposition, to come together. It is not a time to play politics. This pandemic is beyond the boundaries of politics.”