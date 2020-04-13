OTML sets-up COVID-19 screening station

The station began operation on Saturday 11th April and will screen all commuters entering Tabubil.

The station was opened on Friday 10th April by Western Province Deputy Provincial Administrator and Chairman of the province’s COVID-19 Taskforce, Michael Viru.

Also, in attendance was Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector Silva Sika, and representatives from OTML, Tabubil Hospital and the community.

Viru said the establishment of the station further complements the work the Western Province COVID-19 Taskforce team was doing to prevent the virus from entering the province.

OTML is also backing the Taskforce with logistical support to transport PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) for government workers along the PNG-Indonesia border, as well as security personnel to the border.

Other assistance OTML and its subsidiaries have also provided to the Taskforce include:

Installing and connecting a new power generator for the hospital that was donated by the North Fly MP James Donald;

Re-connecting power supply to the Kiunga Hospital incinerator;

Airlifting medical and PPE supplies for hospitals in Balimo, Kiunga and Tabubil from Port Moresby;

Donating an Infrared Digital Thermometer to Kiunga hospital;

Donated two gazebo tents to the Taskforce to use in Kiunga, and;

Assisting the medical team from Port Moresby to travel to Dome and Yogi villages along the border to collect samples for testing following reports of suspected COVID-19 cases at these villages.

OTML says it recognises that the international border with Indonesia presents a major risk of the virus spreading to Western Province and the country, and the company will continue to provide the necessary support to the Provincial Taskforce.