NZ backs PNG’s COVID-19 response

In conjunction with the National Department of Health and UNICEF, New Zealand’s contribution will help to support Papua New Guinea’s COVID-19 Provincial Preparedness Action Plan and will deliver critical medical supplies, including ventilators.

It will also support the provision of training activities, maintenance and other logistical costs related to the use of the medical supplies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed considerable new pressures on the health systems of countries all over the world,” High Commissioner Taula explained.

“As a close friend of Papua New Guinea, New Zealand is pleased to provide this contribution in support of PNG’s response efforts. Worldwide, ventilators have proven to be a crucial tool in the fight against this virus.

The New Zealand government is also contributing funds directly to support the National Department of Health to carry out its essential role in coordinating and delivering PNG’s COVID-19 response, including at a provincial level.

“We will continue to deepen our partnership with the Government of Papua New Guinea and pursue further opportunities together to confront the challenges posed by COVID-19, with the goal of delivering positive health outcomes for communities in PNG,” High Commissioner Taula said.

UNICEF representative David Mcloughlin said he is grateful for the timely response from the government of New Zealand.

“This package of support, including critical life-saving medical supplies, will enable us to help the Government of Papua New Guinea ramp up response efforts throughout the country,” he said.

“Given the unpredictable nature of the virus and the continued spread, UNICEF is liaising and working closely with the Government, World Health Organisation and other partners to deal with the impacts of the coronavirus and we deeply appreciate any support to help us fight COVID-19 in the best interest of the people of PNG.”

(New Zealand High Commissioner to PNG, Phillip Taula)