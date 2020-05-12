No test results to be released without approval: Controller

In the recently released National Emergency Order No.30, Commissioner David Manning said: “All persons or organisations that conduct any form of COVID-19 test must provide all test results to the Emergency Controller or his delegate within 24 hours of the result being known.

“Any authorised officer(s) appointed by the Emergency Controller pursuant to the Act (Emergency Act 2020) shall carry out and enforce the emergency orders accordingly.

“This emergency order comes into effect immediately and shall apply until the end of the national emergency.”