No new cases reported on Aug 24

However, there are 1,552 samples for COVID-19 at the laboratories waiting to be tested and results to be made known.

NCD still records the highest number of confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the National Department of Health is developing specific guidelines on how to manage COVID-19 in pregnant women. This follows the confirmation of a 25-year-old pregnant woman with COVID-19 on Sunday. She was one of the 3 cases reported on that day.

At the Rita Flynn Isolation Facility, 8 people are currently in admission of which 6 are mild and 2 are moderate cases. At the Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH), there are 6 inpatients; 3 are mild, 2 moderate and 1 severe.

At this stage, testing rates for COVID-19 in the country remain very low and provinces are being urged to improve.

In NCD for instance, samples being collected and tested are coming from only six urban clinics and the Drive-Through clinic at the Taurama Aquatic Centre, led by St John Ambulance.

“I am sure if we get all clinics testing, we will get more cases. I once again call upon health workers in health facilities to swab for COVID-19. That is the only way we can be able to map out and appreciate the widespread of this virus in the communities and the country,” said the National Pandemic Response Controller, David Manning.

Manning said knowing about the statistics on COVID-19 is not enough.

“Everyone must make it their responsibility to live this Niupela Pasin to beat this virus.”

Today is Day 70 of the Niupela Pasin – a new way of living - that makes basic hygiene and safe distancing a part of PNG’s new culture.

“It means learning or living a new life where you consciously take actions and adopt behaviours that are in place to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 or other infectious diseases.

“In case we forget, these health measures in the Niupela Pasin are: wash hands often; cover your cough or cough into your bent elbow; don’t touch your face; avoid crowds; physical distance by 1.5 metres from the next person in shops and public places, wear mask in public places, shops and buildings; and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs, personal items such as laptops, computers, etc.”