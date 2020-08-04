No link between Morobe’s cases

The Morobe Provincial Health Authority (MPHA) made this statement when confirming its recent third case.

On Sunday (August 2nd) afternoon, a 28-year-old male returned a positive result for COVID-19.

“The person has been contacted plus his family and employer notified,” said the MPHA.

“The person is currently in isolation. The Morobe PHA Rapid Response team commenced contact tracing on the 3rd of August and is notifying all the necessary people.”

Of its three cases, two are active.

The second imported case, who is attached with the Health Department in NCD, was diagnosed on Tuesday afternoon, 28th of July, and remains in isolation.

“The person is feeling better and is no longer experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19,” said the MPHA.

“The six closest contacts who travelled to Lae with the diagnosed case have all tested negative to COVID-19 by geneXpert testing (meaning that they do not have COVID-19). Samples have been collected from other workshop participants and have been sent to Goroka IMR laboratory for PCR testing.

“The Morobe PHA is currently waiting for results from the Goroka IMR laboratory. All remaining workshop participants are currently in isolation until the Morobe PHA receives the results from the Goroka IMR samples.

“There are no reports of illness from the staff that are in isolation.”

Meantime, the Morobe COVID-19 Hospital at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium is now operational and ready to receive patients.

(Eriku in Lae, Morobe Province)