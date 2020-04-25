NIP COVID-19 toll free number launched

Provincial administrator and controller, Lamiller Pawut, said the telephone line – 7000 0645 – will be open 24/7 and is located at the Provincial Administrative headquarters in Kavieng.

“If you suspect that you are showing COVID-19 symptoms or you want to report breaches of emergency orders by authorities or individuals, or you want to find out more about COVID-19, the national emergency orders, or you want to find out more about what is happening in the province then please, feel free to call this COVID-19 toll free number,” stated Pawut.

The PA further reminded New Irelanders to maintain basic hygiene practices and social distancing.

