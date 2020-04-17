Marape commits portion of salary to ‘helpim wantok’

Making the announcement on his Facebook page yesterday, Marape said: “For those of us employed, I am initiating a PM’s ‘Helpim Wantok’ charity for this effort so please join me if you can afford.

“I am directing half my salary and allowances into that account to help those who are in need in these trying times,” he stated.

“I will start by buying food from farmers and growers in Central Province and those in Morobe for Port Moresby and Lae cities as first urban areas to assist and help.

“So those who are unemployed and struggling in our communities, please go to a recognised church near you and give your family name and address.

“Our two city municipal authorities plus Governors and MPs will work with me in this area because the corona fight requires lockdown and isolation, hence many of you who self-sustain are struggling.

“Our people in ENBP have shown the way in helping with food to those villages that were directed to be locked down and be isolated.

“Our Melanesian Christian character of helping those in need is called upon now at individual level while Government to will do our best to fight and assist.

“Keep a look out for the formal cyber launch of the ‘Helpim Wantok’ initiative and wherever you can help, please indicate.”