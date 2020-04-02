Madang prepares to contain COVID 19

Governor Peter Yama made the bold move to declare a 14-day lock-down in the province prior to the Government’s State of Emergency announcement.

Head of Madang Province COVID -19 Response Command Center, Dr Juith Gawi is greatful to the Madang Governor taking that step to put Madang on lock-down immediately after the announcement of the first coronavirus case in PNG.

A checkpoint has been set up along the North Coast highway in Bogia, to screen emergency patients coming from the district.

Dr Gawi said this exercise is being carried out by a Medical and Emergency team, in partnership with the Provincial Police Command, led by Madang PPC Inspector Manzuc Rubiang.

Checks are also done on occupants of the vehicle carrying the sick, including ambulances.

“All the vehicle passes will be issued by the PPC and no one else apart from the COVID 19 Response team,” he said.

Vehicles and the passengers are then given approval according to the severity of the injuries or medical condition of a patient, before they can pass.

Dr Gawi said it is necessary in order to prevent people making unnecessary trips into Madang town, or accessing provincial borders.

Dr Gawi outlined that there are five planning phases the Response Team will be implementing which are;

Awareness, surveillance and monitoring; Preventative measures; Containment; Management approach; and Post containment

Meantime, Dr Gawi also thanked Governor Yama for funding K250,000 for the containment facility at the Modilon Hospital.

More on TVWAN News tonight.