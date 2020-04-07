K100,000 for South B’ville COVID-19 response team

The K100,000 is part of a K1.5 million funding assistance to the response team approved by the South Bougainville District Development Authority Board at its recent meeting in Buin.

Priority programs and activities already underway include awareness, which also entails sensitisation and training of health workers and stakeholders as well as surveillance and control of movement along the PNG-Solomon Islands border.

A six-month work plan has been drawn by the response team upon which a budget was also drawn up and submitted to the South Bougainville DDA for deliberation and approval.

Chairman of the SB COVID-19 Preparedness and Emergency Response Team, Peter Kamuai, thanked Member and Minister, Timothy Masiu, for his proactiveness in responding to the need to prepare South Bougainville.

Kamuai said besides the priority activities that are being undertaken, the response team needed to also commence work on preparing an isolation centre as well as important administrative and logistic requirements.

(Induction of COVID-19 taskforce team members)