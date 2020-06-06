Initiative to aid Lae families affected by COVID-19

This initiative of the Lae City Authority, working with the PNG-Australia partnership and the Westpac bank, will assist families, mainly widows and mothers, who have lost their only form of income through the COVID-19 pandemic.

These women would be identified by ward councillors from the 6 wards of Lae Urban and 17 wards of Ahi LLG to be part of this program.

Lae MP, John Rosso, said this program will be for six months, starting July, with Westpac bank opening bank accounts and conducting financial literacy training for participants.

“Westpac bank has also contributed K10,000 towards this program,” he stated.

“The selected mothers under the program will be engaged under a cash for service arrangement which will be paid directly to their bank accounts for community services.

“LCA is doing a lot of things through partnerships and having the Australian government partnering with us is a reflection of transparency and accountability with prudent management of fundings,” continued the MP.

“More information can be obtained from our respective ward councillors in all 23 wards or call into the LCA office to pick up an information pamphlet.”