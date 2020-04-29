HEVILIFT donates PPE's to Western & Gulf

These include 7000 medical grade face masks and shields, gloves, infrared thermometers, hand sanitisers and disinfectant spray packs

The donation is made by Hevilift, who purchased the PPE’s in Australia and will arrive tomorrow (April 30th).

MRDC Managing Director, Augustine Mano, said HEVILIFT had a close connection with resource owners in the Western and Gulf Provinces and wanted to do everything it could to protect health workers and communities from coronavirus transmission.

“In the past two weeks we have seen multiple cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Papua New Guinea, including 3 cases in the Western Province,” Mano said.

“While these numbers may seem small, we can observe from other nations just how quickly the case numbers and fatalities can escalate if there is no adequate protection in place for vulnerable people and health workers.”

Mano said the PPE would be distributed where it was needed most.

“It is in the interests of all people in PNG that we stay safe and take every opportunity to protect ourselves, our families and friends, and our health workers at this critical time,” he said.

“We are proud to support the shareholders, the landowner entities that have invested in HEVILIFT PNG.”

Mano said HEVILIFT had scaled back its operations in PNG in response to the Government’s restrictions on travel and Fly-In-Fly-Out (FIFO) work, but had been busy providing assistance where possible in relation to COVID-19 emergency.

The MRDC Group owns 50% of Hevilift.