Health dept gets PPE

The Papua New Guinea Red Cross Society (PNGRCS) together with its movement partners, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), gave the items to help protect front line health workers and facilitate them in one of their challenging tasks.

Papua New Guinea Red Cross Society Secretary General, Uvenama Rova, said: “PNGRCS is fortunate to have received support from the IFRC and ICRC under various humanitarian programs. Response to COVID-19 pandemic is a good example of movement partners joining forces to reduce risk of coronavirus disease infection.

“Together we are trying to equip frontline workers with necessary personal protection equipment (PPE) so that they are protected when they carry out their work to save lives. The 75 percent of the PPE received from IFRC are donated to the Department of Health while the other 25 percent are distributed to the staff and volunteers involved in the awareness campaign.

“With the increasing number of cases in the National Capital District, our effort is focused on schools and reaching out into communities. We acknowledge the support of our movement partners ICRC and the IFRC as well as Australian Red Cross and DFAT.”

The Papua New Guinea Red Cross will also be working closely with relevant authorities like the NDoH, PNG Defence Force, National Disaster Centre (NDC) and other stakeholders at the national and provincial levels.

The IFRC acting Head of Country Office, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Awan, said: “IFRC has always been there to support PNG Red Cross Society to various humanitarian needs. The Federation provides technical and financial support to National Societies around the world and offer capacity building opportunities. We will continue to support PNG Red Cross in its fight against COVID-19.”

He also said the Red Cross movement partners are working closely with an objective to contain the spread of the virus through risk communication and community engagement on COVID-19.

The IFRC donated 3,750 surgical face masks, 3,750 hand sanitisers, 1,500 pairs of examination gloves, 750 goggles and 75 infrared thermometer guns.

(Red Cross/Red Crescent movement team together with Acting Health Secretary, Dr Paison Dakulala, showing social distancing during the handover of PPE at the Morauta Haus in Port Moresby last Friday)