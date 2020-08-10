Health authority confirms Lae’s new case

The Morobe Provincial Health Authority confirmed that the 53-year-old woman works for a government agency in Lae.

She returned from overseas travel to Lae on the 17th of July.

“The person has been contacted as has her employer,” said the PHA.

“The Morobe PHA rapid response team is currently providing support to the new case, screening her close contacts and commencing contact tracing and support.”

The woman is among the 26 new cases reported on Sunday, August 9th.

She was identified along with a 30-year-old mine employee who had flown in from Port Moresby on 30 July, while the other 24 cases are from the National Capital District; 11 of which have been identified through increased testing in Wanigela settlement in Koki.

The new cases bring the total to 214 confirmed COVID-19 cases in PNG.