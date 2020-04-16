Governor cancels event due to large turnout

Over a hundred people living at Erima Wildlife came together to witness the opening of the market facility yesterday.

Parkop refused to open the facility, saying the large crowd of people was a breach of the social distancing regulations under the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

“So gavman wokim disishen, em i no isi long mipla. Mipla tokim yupla long noken maket, em ino isi long mipla. Mipla tok long social distancing ya, ino isi long mipla.

“Now polis em bai arestim yumi olgeta.”

Residents at Erima showed up on site with complete disregard for social distancing, not even attempting to exercise safe hygiene practices, resorting to their usual selling of cooked food and betelnut.

The local MP John Kaupa made an attempt to convince the governor that the market would serve the interest of his people.

“Planti blong yumi i abrusim number igo antap pinis, so on that note and on that ground, mi laik sore olsem mipla brukim lo but the interest is to serve the people because, because yumi ronim ol man long strit na ol i nonap market mo. Sapos yumi toktok long SOE igo ol man bai belhat bikos ol ino kaikai.”

However, Governor Parkop appeared unmoved, and said the official opening of the market must be deferred.

“Yumi nonap openim maket, mi laik bai maket i open ariap long halpim yumi but yumi no sa harim tok. Yumi no helpim yumi long helpim yupla. Tudei bai i nonap open, em tasol. When you are ready, bai yupla toksave long mi, bai mi kam na katim ribon.”

And with that, the Governor walked off stage and left the vicinity.