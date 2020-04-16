Frontline responder tests positive for COVID-19

The person has since been isolated and quarantined. Contact tracing has begun, including places visited and persons contacted.

“The person is well at this moment. But as a best practice health and safety response, we have locked down the Joint Agency Task Force National Operations Centre to carry out testing of all our staff,” Manning said in a statement released just now.

“I call upon the people of NCD, Central and PNG to remain calm. We have identified a positive case. All measures are now being taken to trace all persons who have come into contact with this person.

“Everyone should continue to practice the safety and health messages that we have been sending out and that is to keep safe physical distancing, cough into your elbow, do not touch your face, mouth or eyes and please stay at home. Stay at home if you have no reason to move around,” Manning said.

The Controller said he will release a detailed media statement later today on the implications of this discovery.