Four new COVID-19 cases from health lab

The four are staff of the Central Public Health Laboratory in Port Moresby.

In a media briefing this afternoon, Dr Dakulala said the 12th case is a male laboratory scientist who does GeneXpert testing for COVID-19.

“He had fever, muscle pain, cough and runny nose two days ago,” he stated.

“He tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (July 15th) evening. He is now in a stable condition and is now isolated at the Rita Flynn court.

“Case number 13 is a male support staff of Central Public Health Laboratory. He is in stable condition. He is now at Rita Flynn court for isolation.

“Case number 14 is a female laboratory scientist responsible for maintaining cold chain, arranging shipment of samples and testing,” continued Dr Dakulala.

“She is in stable condition and in the process of being transported to Rita Flynn.

“Case 15 is a male laboratory scientist responsible for GeneXpert testing.

“He is stable and will also be isolated at Rita Flynn.”

Dr Dakulala said when the 12th case was identified, the CPHL tested 37 of its staff, where the other three cases were identified.

“As per standard practice, the rapid response team of the National Capital District Provincial Health Authority is now deployed to conduct case investigation, contact tracing, transport of cases in collaboration with teams from the National Department of Health, St John Ambulance and the World Health Organisation.

“The CPHL will undergo a thorough cleansing and disinfection in the coming days to ensure we follow all the infection prevention and control measures."