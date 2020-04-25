Enga’s month-long COVID-19 awareness

A month-long awareness was carried out to remind Engans to make sure they keep themselves clean as well as maintain social distancing.

Governor Sir Peter Ipatas led a delegation to Wapenamanda district this week to continue on his month long awareness round.

Sir Peter told a gathering at Wapenamanda Primary School that it is important to observe basic rules like social distancing, maintaining personal hygiene and adhering to security instructions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

He also pointed out that it is important to be aware of possible socio-economic consequences, including a global food shortage, in the event the pandemic continues unabated in the coming months.

The Governor believes one of the remedies for such a problem is to take up farming to produce enough food for personal consumption and to sell for income.

He reminded locals that a stimulus package of K1 million has been allocated by his government to engage people in agriculture, with plans to pump in more funds under this program.

From Wapenamanda, Sir Peter and his team travelled to Kompiam-Ambum district to deliver the same messages.

His district-to-district awareness ended on Friday with Porgera after starting with Kandep and Laiagam three weeks ago.

(Attendees at the Wapenamanda COVID-19 awareness)