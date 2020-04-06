ENB public servants warned

The warning was issued by the SOE Controller and Provincial Administrator, Wilson Matava, during a special meeting of all LLG presidents and LLG managers in East New Britain last week.

And they have been further warned to deliver reliable and correct awareness material to the community, to ensure people in the villages are better educated on issues relating the COVID-19 pandemic.

LLG Presidents had raised concerns that, there was insufficient information being disseminated to the people in the villages, and that public servants were not fully engaged in conducting awareness.

Matava bluntly warned public servants engaged in the COVID-19 operation to fully cooperate with their respective LLG presidents in delivering proper awareness material to the public.

The controller has instructed all LLG presidents to remove any government resources from public servants who are not performing their duties at this time of need.

Matava again reminded public servants that, anyone found abusing their responsibilities should be reported immediately to the PEC.