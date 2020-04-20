ENB lockdown relaxed

Roadblocks at the Kuradui junction to Vunatagia, Bitabaur and Vunamurmur wards were removed as of the weekend while random tests at Raluana, Ialakua and Barovon continue.

According to the controller, restrictions to the remaining three wards will be lifted once more tests are cleared.

However, he said police will continue to maintain roadblocks on the Kokopo-Rabaul route.

The SoE controller’s latest announcement was a huge relief for the local farmers in ENB who have been suppressed by the SoE restrictions.

Cocoa farmers are now free to sell their green and dried beans to markets either in Kokopo, Rabaul or Gazelle outlets, including copra farmers.

Designated fresh food markets on roadsides were allowed to open again as of last week.

(Roadblock conducted last week by the Gazelle police COVID-19 response unit 2)