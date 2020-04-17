Emulate ENB, citizens urged

In times like these, the Melanesian ‘pasin’ must take centre stage.

While the country has five new COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister James Marape says there is no need for panic or anxiety. Instead, the country can learn from the way East New Britain reacted after a case was confirmed and villages went into lockdown.

“Noken bel poret o tok inglis ol tok ‘panic’,” he stated. “Noken tu lukim ol displa faivpla olsem ol lain nogut. Nogat. Olsem ol gutpla lain lo Is Niu Briten ol i soim lav, ke na ol banisim disla wanpla susa em i kisim disla sik. Yumi mas nau soim pasin trutru blo kastom na ples na Kristen.

“Let’s rally in Christian, Melanesian love and give care to parts of our country that are going through this stressful time.”

Meantime, the people of East New Britain are continuing to supply the locked down villages with food. On Wednesday, the Kunakunai people residing at their blocks at Banaski Ward of Inland Baining LLG asked Police, and Inland Baining LLG Administration, to arrange and transport the garden food to the six Raluana LLG villages.

Gazelle’s police COVID-19 operation team arranged two trucks as well as escorted the vehicles as they brought the food to the Kokopo Fire Service for distribution.

(The people of Inland Baining LLG)