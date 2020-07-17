COVID-19 equipment for NCD clinics

U.S. Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu, Erin McKee, yesterday (July 16) led the handover ceremonies of infrared thermometers, screening booths, digital TV screens, disinfectants and hand sanitisers.

The assistance is part of the U.S. government’s nearly K12 million (US $3.5 million) investment, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in PNG.

“The U.S. government is committed to helping Papua New Guinea strengthen its health system to overcome this global pandemic, to protect communities, and to build the resilience needed to manage future health crises,” Ambassador McKee said.

“The provincial health authority is doing everything possible to protect the people of Papua New Guinea and respond to the epidemic. We are grateful for the support provided by the U.S. government,” said Dr. Jerry Tanumei, Acting CEO of the National Capital District Provincial Health Authority.

Through USAID’s COVID-19 Response project, the U.S. government has been working with PNG government counterparts and donor partners to implement activities that strengthen PNG’s health care system to prevent, detect and respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The United States has invested over $108 million in total in Papua New Guinea over the past 20 years, including more than $52 million for health.