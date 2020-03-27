COVID-19 does not discriminate

This follows the circulation of conspiracy theories on social media, misleading people that apart from their pigment, PNG’s hot climate is not conducive for the coronavirus.

“If we look at countries like Indonesia, Singapore, Fiji, Malaysia. These countries have the same temperature and climate as us, and they already have infections there.

“Even countries in Africa like Mali, Senegal, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Nigeria. They are beginning to go to a lock down,” stated Parkop.

“They already have infections in these countries.”

The Governor stressed that the virus will affect anyone regardless of their race or religion.

Early this month, the infection of French-Caribbean NBA player Rudy Gobert shattered the global myth.

A few days later, Afro-British actor Idris Elba, tested positive for COVID-19, followed by his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who confirmed she had also tested positive following her decision to isolate with him.

And on March 24th, the BBC reported that African saxophone legend, Manu Dibango, died in Paris after catching coronavirus.

“Dibango - best known for his 1972 hit Soul Makossa - is one of the first global stars to die from Covid-19.”