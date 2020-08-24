Convicts tested

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said he had arranged with the CEO of Manus Provincial Health Authority, Francis Possy, for the checkup after the Correctional Services refused to accept them due to protocol.

Yapu said they had to abide by CS protocols therefore the prisoners underwent COVID-19 clearance.

“So far, we have a total of 70 prisoners in police custody and we do not know their COVID-19 status,” he stated.

PPC Yapu had further issued instructions to all his officers in the province to be tested considering their work as frontliners puts them at risk.

“We must at all times continue to practice health protocols and measures at our work place,” said the PPC.

(Prisoners getting tested at the Lorengau Police Station)