Controller confirms 11th COVID-19 case for PNG

The latest confirmed patient, is a 26 year old female that resides in Port Moresby and is a close contact of Case 10.

The result was returned from the CPHL Laboratory in Port Moresby at 6:30pm on the 25th of June.

Deputy Controller, Dr Paison Dakulala reiterated that "people will not know that they have COVID-19, and may move around and most importantly being in an infectious state. This drives the importance of staying home when you have flu like symptoms, cough, body aches and fever.

He reminded the public to call the Covid Hotline number 1800 200 if they have any queries around symptoms. The line is staff 24-hours daily.

Covid Pandemic Controller, David Manning, also said in the last 48 hours they have confirmed 2 new cases in Port Moresby, and will seek advice from the health officials, and will make a decision on whether or not to enforce restrictions in the city going forward.

He would also like to caution members of the general public not to share fake news on social media and through other sources.

The only credible information in relation to positive cases are from declarations made from the NCC.