Containerized health units

Red Sea Housing Services, a locally registered company was engaged to build these 10 container units.

In an effort to reach the provinces that are vulnerable to COVID-19 pandemic, the PNG government again collaborated with the Australian government to provide 10 container clinics units to the provinces.

The containers were constructed by Red Sea Housing Services in Port Moresby at their premises at Baruni, NCD and will be shipped to designated provinces soon.

”When Covid came in the world, we were approached by the PNG government and Australian government to make this kind of containerized medical units.” Said Sudhilal, Operations Manager, Red Sea Housing.

Due to the urgency of the project, Red Sea had to rush the construction of the container clinics which took about 6 to 7 weeks, even during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

“For the two government’s partnership, we built 10 of them including this one. Five of them are 40 ft and five of them are 2x20ft.

“The 2x20ft are for certain places in this country you cannot take it by road, full 40 ft in one go, so take it in two pieces and assemble on site.” Sudhilal added.

The total cost of the container units is not known as it was not revealed as the company was refrained by a secrecy agreement with the government.

Red Sea Housing Services is an international company which had existed for over 45 years, and it has been in the country for the last 12 years. It specialized in building modular and containerized houses at affordable costs.

The container clinics built according to WHO standards, are ready to be distributed to selected provinces by the PNG government soon and are ready to go.

Started in PNG in 2010 to build 11,000 man camp site homes for PNG LNG project. Also did police housing in Bomana.