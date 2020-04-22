Confirmed COVID-19 case reported in EHP

“Our most recent case is a 45-year-old female, originally from the Eastern Highlands,” David Manning said today.

“Two weeks ago she developed fever and shortness of breath and body aches. She then presented herself to the Asaro Health Centre on the 12th of April and was immediately admitted at the health centre. She was managed for one week and improved.

“On 17th of April her samples were collected and sent to PNG Institute of Medical Research in Goroka. Her test returned positive four days later.

“For quality assurance and best practice, we are doing a second test for this patient. This is also being done for all positive cases that we’ve tested already,” added Manning.

“She was managed by the staff at the Asaro Health Centre. Currently, the health centre is locked down for disinfection and the staff have been advised to be home-quarantined and are kept under surveillance.

“The Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority will be taking care of the Asaro health centre staff during their lockdown. The management is also working with the police to manage any potential social issues arising from the issue.

“In the meantime, advocacy and contact tracing activities have begun starting today.

“As you have seen from today’s update, there is a lot going on in the COVID-19 response in different areas such as screening and surveillance.”