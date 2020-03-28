Concern over misuse of facial mask

When do you use a mask? According to the World Health Organisation, healthy people should wear a mask only if they are taking care of a person with suspected COVID-19 infection. Or you should wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

“Masks must be used in combination with frequent hand washing with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub.”

If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly, which involves removing the mask from behind whilst avoid touching the front. Then you discard immediately in a closed bin, and wash your hands with alcohol-base hand rub or soap and water.

The World Health Organisation says if you use a mask when you do not need it, you deprive frontline responders and health workers who need them the most.

Executive director of the Institute of National Affairs, Paul Barker, expressed similar sentiments in a briefing with media today in Port Moresby.

“So if some people start hoarding food or other goods, obviously it means that it’s unavailable for others and sometimes, those others may need those goods more than they do,” Barker said. “For example, some of the medicinal and surgical masks are needed, clearly, first of all by the medical workers. So it’s important that all the supply lines are kept open.”