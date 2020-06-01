Commitment reaffirmed

The High Commissioner was joined by Western Governor, Taboi Yoto, Member for South Fly Open, Sekie Agisa, as well as senior representatives of the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Home Affairs, PNG Customs and the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

The many agencies represented on the delegation reflect the shared importance with which Australia and PNG treat the issues faced by this important border province. This was reaffirmed when the delegation took a tour of the Torres Strait towards Saibai Island.

The delegation also visited the Provincial Police Headquarters, including to view the Australia-supported Family and Sexual Violence Unit, one of 26 across PNG.

Western Province is also at the forefront of PNG’s efforts to protect PNG from COVID-19, but like many provinces, it has other contagious diseases that are already endemic, such as drug resistant tuberculosis. The delegation visited the Daru General Hospital to hear about preparations to prevent and respond to COVID-19, as well as TB controls.

Philp said: “It is difficult in Port Moresby to understand the full scale of the challenges faced by PNG’s border provinces, so this trip allowed me to see that first hand, as well as to see how Australia is supporting local law and order.

“I was also pleased to hear from local authorities on their work to strengthen local healthcare and try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The delegation also met with village rangers in Kadawa Village who were trained under the successful Building Resilience in Treaty Villages Project, which supports villages in Western Province to increase their self-reliance and livelihood opportunities.

(Australian High Commissioner Jon Philp with Western Governor, Taboi Yoto, and South Fly MP, Sekie Agisa, being welcomed at Kadawa village)