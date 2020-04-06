Commissioner refutes PPE rumour

Manning made this comment following allegations posted on Facebook that Health Minister Jelta Wong had given a K50 million contract to Borneo Pacific Pharmaceuticals Ltd for the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the State of Emergency.

“This is totally false. No such contract was ever given,” refuted Manning.

“As the Controller of the SOE, I am the legal authority under the Emergency Orders for procurement and direction of the SOE personnel and supplies and deny that any such contract was issued to Borneo by the Minister for Health.

“These are very damaging and unfounded allegations made on social media which are aimed at one thing and that is to discredit government efforts to date and to derail the positive advances we have made in the fight against COVID-19 as a united force.

“I have directed for our cybercrime team to investigate and pinpoint the origins of these malicious rumours at such a sensitive time. Those responsible for spreading the false and malicious lies will be severely dealt with.

“Furthermore, I ask the public to abstain from making allegations at such a time as this and let us help you stay COVID-19 free,” Manning said.