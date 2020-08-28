Central schools receive donations

A total of 20 infrared thermometers, 1,440 hand washing soap bars and 2,700 face masks were presented to schools in Papa, Lealea, Boera and Porebada.

Alyssa Warner, LNG Plant Asset Manager at ExxonMobil PNG, when handing the items over at Bogi Literacy School, said it was great to be able to support their local neighbours and schools with this health donation.

“Face coverings were sewn by women from LNG Plant villages that learned and advanced their tailoring skills in ExxonMobil PNG-sponsored courses. During this unprecedented time we continue to be committed to supporting our local communities,” Warner said.