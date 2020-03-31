Betel nut bags disposed off

The betel-nut bags were intercepted by police on Sunday, March 29th, when being smuggled into Port Moresby by three boats.
There is currently a ban on the sale and chewing of betel-nut under the current State of Emergency.
Following a tip off, Water Police intercepted three boats smuggling betel-nut into Port Moresby, late on Sunday afternoon.
The confiscation is part of the implementation of the State of Emergency in which the sale and chewing of betel-nut has been banned in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, March 30th, the police disposed off the betel-nut bags in the presence of media.
The first by burning the first set of bags in an undisclosed location.
Following that the majority of the bags were transported around 4 nautical miles of the mainland of Port Moresby, and disposed of into the sea.
Meanwhile 6 individuals have been arrested in relation to the intercepted betel nut bags and are being held at the Gordons Police Station.
The boats used to transport the betel-nut are being held by police.
Police say they have received regular tipoffs and will continue to monitor the seas.
The Government announced a ban on betelnut and all betelnut products covering the sale, possession and public consumption of betelnut.
The COVID-19 State of Emergency also targets the illegal trade of contraband such as drugs, firearms and smuggling of betel nut and mustards and is applicable nationwide without exception.