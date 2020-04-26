Be vigilant, PNG urged

This, however, does not mean that we get complacent.

The Prime Minister has stressed, time and again, that COVID-19 is here to stay therefore everyone should be vigilant and continue practicing good hygiene.

When giving an update on Saturday, Deputy SOE Controller, Dr Paison Dakulala, reemphasised this point, saying just because SOE restrictions will be relaxed does not mean it is all clear.

“Schools will start and situation may be relaxed a bit but that doesn’t mean that we should continue to be relaxed. No. Never, because you can see from the global picture that we are giving you, the pandemic continues to rage outside our country and even closer to us, in our border that we share with Indonesia. And even in West Papua.”

As of today, April 26th, over 200,000 deaths have been recorded globally.

In the Western Pacific region, where PNG is located, Indonesia has reported 720 deaths, the Philippines over 490, 80 have died in Australia while the virus claimed 18 lives in New Zealand.

“We must be vigilant,” continued Dr Dakulala. “We must take on board the advice coming in.”

(COVID-19 dashboard by the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine)