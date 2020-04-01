Aust HC arrives early for COVID-19 response

He arrived in Port Moresby on March 21st to commence his appointment.

The High Commissioner is engaging with the PNG Government and PNG leaders via phone for his first two weeks in PNG and has reinforced Australia’s continued commitment to PNG’s long-term development priorities to Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Patrick Pruaitch, and Treasurer, Ian Ling Stuckey.

High Commissioner Philp said ‘Although there are challenging times ahead, the PNG -Australia Partnership has never been stronger, and both countries stand together to face this threat.

He said PNG is one of Australia’s most important international partners and he’s pleased to to lead Australia’s work to support PNG at this time.

The Australian High Commission remains open for business.