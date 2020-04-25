Assistance for struggling NCD families

Run by residents and business figures, the Food Bank aims to help the less fortunate who are hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“NCD Food Bank is a non-partisan, independent movement,” says the committee.

“We are seeing families in our community struggle to sustain themselves in light of the global and economic downturn brought about by COVID-19. We believe our Food Bank will be able to alleviate some of the burdens faced by these families in the National Capital District.

“NCD Food Bank is focused mostly on in-kind food contributions, but understands that some business houses and the general public may want to assist with cash. We will be making donation announcements on Monday, April 27th.”

Member of the committee, Lorna McPherson, who is also Digicel PNG’s vice president, said: “It’s a great privilege to be part of the team which is made up of NCD residents and business leaders in Port Moresby.

“The team is working hard and over the next week, will have the food bank formally launched.

“Digicel is proud to sponsor such initiatives.”