ARoB records first case

The National Pandemic Control Centre confirmed in a media statement that the patient is a 22-year-old student who travelled from Port Moresby to Buka recently.

Twenty five new COVID-19 cases were announced on Friday August 7th, 2020.

The NCC has also confirmed Papua New Guinea’s total COVID-19 cases is at 188.

Of the 25 new reported cases, 24 are from NCD and one from ARoB.

The results were announced on Friday night, after 319 samples from NCD, AROB, Morobe and Simbu were tested.

A male foreigner was also reported positive at the Pacific International Hospital after he was sick with cold and flu symptoms and shortness of breath.

He is a close contact of 12 other Filipinos who were confirmed positive on Wednesday 5th August.

They work for a construction company and have no recent travel history out of PNG.

To date, 15 foreigners who have tested positive in the country, including the index case of 20th March, the Australian Defence personnel and the 13 Filipinos from this week.

The 13 Filipinos are in isolation at the Rita Flynn facility.

Over the past 22 days PNG has seen a 7.5 per cent increase in the number of cases.

Deputy Controller of the National Pandemic Response Dr Paison Dakulala said, “This is an increase of 177 cases in 22 days. Of the 177 cases, 167 are from NCD and 10 from the provinces. The youngest is a two year-old from Western Province. The infant was one of the seven cases from Tabubil that was recently announced.

Meanwhile the Rita Flynn Isolation Centre has reopened testing after staff went on strike for non-payment of salaries.

“We understand the critical role the health staff at the Rita Flynn are playing therefore we have resolved the issue today (7 August).”