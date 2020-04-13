ANG beefs up safety measures

In a statement, ANG says this is in support of the national government’s efforts to mitigate the risks of the spread of COVID-19.

Air Niugini confirmed that temperature checks are being carried out on all passengers prior to every flight and the airline was supplying all passengers with facemasks and hand sanitisers. Health information cards are also provided for passengers to fill in prior to taking a flight.

Air Niugini noted that, before entering the terminal building, both passengers and the airline crew are required to go through temperature testing and are then also provided with health information forms, which they must fill in.

At the check in counter and after a boarding pass is issued, passengers are supplied with face masks. They must wear these masks at all times, including the duration of the flight.

Also as part of the health measures, Air Niugini has stopped providing inflight catering and has removed all inflight magazines from the aircraft. All aircraft are also being cleaned on every return.

Air Niugini recommenced domestic flight operations since Tuesday 07th April, but is not operating to the border provinces of Western, West Sepik and East Sepik as well as the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (ARoB) and East New Britain, in line with State of Emergency (SoE) directive.