55 COVID-19 cases reported in a day

The National Pandemic Response Control Centre announced 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country on Wednesday 12th August, bringing the total to 287.

18 of the cases are from the National Capital District and 37 from Western Province.

The 18 cases spread across the city’s suburbs of Badili, Erima, Hohola, Tokarara, Kaugere, ATS, Sabama, Koki Wanigela, June Valley and Boroko.

They were recently tested at the Taurama Aquatic Drive through clinic, and other urban clinics.

Positive results in Western Province, came from Brisbane, where samples were tested through an arrangement with Ok Tedi Mining Limited.

National Pandemic Controller David Manning said contact tracing continues vigorously.

“As is our usual protocol we are continuing to trace close and casual contacts of those persons and test them for COVID-19. This has included household contacts of the cases.”

“All close contacts of the 55 cases will remain in self-isolation for 14 days, regardless of their test result, until they have the results of their test.”

“We have seen clusters of infections at the National Department of Health, the National Control Centre, and various suburbs within the NCD as well as the ten named provinces. However, this does not mean the other suburbs in the NCD as well as the other 12 provinces are COVID free! It simply means that we need to do more testing to ascertain the presence and spread of COVID-19.”

“In NCD the testing centres are all prepared for receiving more people and I will once again encourage you all to get tested if you are experiencing sore throat, cough, cold and flu and shortness of breath.”

To date over 11,920 persons have been tested for COVID-19.

Out of this, 287 have returned positive.

These include 78 persons who have fully recovered and 209 active cases.