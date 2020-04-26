4 out of 8 COVID-19 cases have recovered: Kramer

Police Minister Bryan Kramer, when giving an in-depth explanation following yesterday’s COVID-19 briefing, said the Australian expatriate (imported case), whose status was announced by Prime Minister James Marape on March 20, was tested whilst in Australia and his results returned negative.

PNG’s second case in East New Britain also yielded two negative results after her initial positive, “confirming she had fully recovered and like the Australian expat, may be discharged from isolation”.

“Contact tracing was carried out of the persons she came into direct contact with during the period of her infection,” Kramer said. “A total of 584 samples were collected – only one returned positive, being a work colleague. All her immediate family and other close contacts, including those living in and around her village, all tested negative.

“The index patient who she contracted the virus from is still unknown. Given the passage of time, it is believed he or she may have since recovered, making it extremely difficult to establish who she contracted the virus from.”

For the ENB man, Kramer said after his first positive result, a second sample was taken, tested and returned negative.

“A third sample was taken recently, tested and also returned negative, confirming he has fully recovered.

“Contact tracing was carried on his contacts – 15 of his immediate family and friends also recently returned negative this week.”

For the fourth, fifth and sixth cases in Western Province, their second samples have been taken and are in Brisbane for testing. The results are expected today.

For NCD’s quarantine officer with NAQIA, Kramer said findings indicated that she had contracted the virus from her husband, who is an immigration officer. He had recently returned from Colombo, Sir Lanka, on 15th February.

“He developed flu symptoms on 18th March,” Kramer stated. “Believing he had common flu, he was treated and recovered.

“Her sample was taken on 9th April and returned positive on 16th April. Samples were taken from husband and family members on 16th April and all returned negative, suggesting he had recovered from the infection,” Kramer added.

“A total of 725 persons who came into contact with her and her family were tested and all returned negative.”

Last week, the SOE Controller revealed that the NCD woman’s test results had returned negative.

The eighth local case is the 45-year-old woman from Asaro in Eastern Highlands who developed flu-like symptoms with fever and breathing difficulties on March 26th.

“On 21st April, her sample tested positive at Goroka IMR,” stated Kramer. “16 samples of her contacts were also collected, including staff at the clinic and her family. A second sample was also collected from her and sent to Brisbane for testing.”

Kramer said her result is also expected today.

“She is in good health and like the other seven cases, appears to have recovered. Should her second sample test negative, a third sample will be taken.”