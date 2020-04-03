300 volunteers to help COVID-19 medical team

Chief Medical Officer for the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Dr Sam Yockopua, announced that 40 volunteers have been selected and have begun training on Monday, 31st March, and should be ready to begin work with the State of Emergency medical team by this Friday.

Dr Yockopua said one third of them have health care backgrounds and include students, medical, health care workers, adding more will be engaged if the need arises.

He said the volunteers will be drafted into his team and will work with the National Department of Health using their excellent and existing health response systems set up already for polio and tuberculosis.