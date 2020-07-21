27 COVID-19 cases; new cases from NCD

The latest eight cases confirmed today are from the nation’s capital.

Five of them are from the same family.

The five were detected after contact tracing was done on staff of the Central Public Health Laboratory, who tested positive.

The current number of cases strengthen the evidence that there is a continued community transmission in the nation’s capital.

“Today our stage of COVID-19 in the country has been elevated from yellow stage to orange stage, which is stage 3; meaning we now have to prevent it in an aggressive way (from spreading). Wearing masks will become a mandatory requirement, living in the city,” Prime Minister James Marape said.

He said the approach will be stage by stage.

“This time tomorrow, I will announce the details. Certainly we’ve had advice from our business representatives, churches, NCDC and the Motu Koita Assembly.”

PM Marape said more details on the new cases, as well as the measures that will be taken on how to live in the city, will be announced on Wednesday July 22nd.

“We cannot really pinpoint hotspots as those who tested positive have been in contact with many others, at different parts of the city. Every part of NCD is sensitive to COVID-19 presence. One of them (positive cases), for instance was a regular at (a well-known club) in Port Moresby. Every citizen must scale down on social activities,” the Prime Minister said.