2-week SOE extension

80 members of parliament voted in favour of the extension; only two voted against.

Tomorrow they will re-convene for cabinet to introduce the ‘pandemic legislation’ that is meant to guide the country post-COVID-19 and into the new normal.

Earlier, the Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Emergency recommended a 2-month extension of the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

Governors of Madang, Eastern Highlands and East Sepik Province reasoned against this decision, based on lack of evidence and police brutality against citizens.

However, Prime Minister delivered that cabinet had decided on a 2-week extension.

(File picture)