123 arrested overnight for breaking curfew in Fiji

New curfew hours of 8pm to 5am were activated last (Friday) night.

Fijian Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, said,” The high number of arrests made during the curfew hours from 8pm to 5am this morning is a shocking sign of disobedience in a time where we are needing everyone to listen, obey, comply and restrict movement and gatherings.”

One hundred and twenty-three (123) people were arrested during the nationwide curfew hours.

Among those arrested was a Church Reverend who allegedly conducted a wedding ceremony in a village resulting in the gathering of more than 20 people who were arrested after they were allegedly moving around during curfew hours.

Those arrested from last night till this morning will be produced in special court sittings all around the country.

Fiji has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Photo Fiji Police Force Caption: Police officers manning a checkpoint in Suva