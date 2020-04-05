117 Test Negative: COVID-19 Update

Minister for Health, Jelta Wong, said these are the latest figures after continued follow ups by the government’s response teams.

Minister Wong said of the 7, 127 Persons of Interest (POI), 6, 560 POI’s have been cleared.

The remaining 567 are being followed up and out of this figure 117 identified as Persons Under Investigation have returned negative results.

“The significant decrease in the number of ‘Persons of Interest’ is because of continuous following up and screening,” Wong said.

The Minister also announced that Provincial Emergency Operation Centers have been reactivated to respond at the provincial level.

“We have reactivated all Provincial Emergency Operation Centers that we used during the polio response. All Provinces have Joint Agency Task Force teams consisting of key government agencies including the police, provincial government, provincial health authorities, private sector and development partners.”

He added that front line health and security teams have been dispatched as well to the border.

“We have trained surveillance teams in the provinces, and in the coming weeks we are increasing training for rapid response testing.

“These will further boost to 32 personnel from the Health Department, School of Medical Science, police and military, who have been trained and deployed this week to carry out testing in sea ports and airports, and along the Western Province and West Sepik borders.”

Meanwhile, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been dispatched to all provinces.

“All provinces have been sent the amount of PPE’s we had in the country. We’ve ordered some more thanks to our donor partners and that we should get a lot more PPE’s in the coming week and more will be sent to the Provinces,” said the Minister.