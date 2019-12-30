Yangoru-Saussia notes progress in development

The recent transformation included access to electricity by rural villagers of Kiniambu.

Advancing further on development from the starting up of the Regional Cocoa Nursery in East Yangoru LLG and the Chicken, Grain and Cocoa Innovation Projects in Numbo LLG, hope comes to reality with the completion of the power supply to the area by PNG Power Limited.

On 27th December, Member for Yangoru-Saussia, Richard Maru, officiated at the launch of the electrification program.

Maru said it was a special day for Kiniambu villagers in the heart of the Sepik Plains when electricity finally reached them after 44 years of Independence.

PNG Power energised the lines and switched on power after the full 18 kilometer line was completed.

The energising of the lines will light up the health centre, primary school and staff houses and enable the villagers to participate in spin off business opportunities of the Sepik Chicken, Grain and Cocoa Innovation Project, which begins production in March 2020.

Maru thanked PPL for reaching this great milestone today for his people in the Yangoru-Saussia District.

(Filepic of Member for Yangoru-Saussia, Richard Maru)