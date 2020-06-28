Western Governor supports Health and Police

Yoto handed over the two ambulance vehicles to Rumginae Rural Sub Health Centre and also officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Nursing College on June 26th, 2020.

The purchase of the ambulance vehicles was done under a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between Digicel Foundation and the Western Provincial Administration with cost being shared between the two parties.

Yoto explained lengthy government systems caused delay in the delivery of the ambulance vehicles during the handover. The ambulance vehicles will serve the Catholic Mission run sub health center at Matkomnai and ECPNG run Rural Hospital at Rumginae respectively.

While officiating the ground breaking ceremony of the new Nursing College, Yoto encouraged the health workers in these rural facilities to continue their excellent work in serving the people in this part of the province, through the emergency evacuations that occur from time to time.

Principal of the Rumginae Community Health worker school, Amos Kupaloma thanked Western Provincial Government and Digicel Foundation for the timely support. He said the Nursing College is established to boost the declining number of nursing officers in the province in line with the Provincial Plan.

Meanwhile Governor Yoto also delivered two vehicles and an outboard motor through the support of the Provincial Government. The vehicles will be used by the South Fly and the North Fly Police Command.

Yoto said this donation is an indication that provincial government is geared towards strengthening the disciplinary forces, in their strategic role to protect the province, and the country as the province is located along the border of PNG and Indonesia.

The purchase was made through Provincial Service Improvement Program Funding that had been earmarked for the Law & Justice Sector in 2018 within a budget of K500,000, earmarked for the RPNGC in the South and North Fly Commands respectively.

Provincial Police Commander for the North Fly Command, Snr Inspector, Silva Sika, thanked Governor Taboi Awi Yoto for his wisdom and leadership.