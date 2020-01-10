Vehicle for rural ENB health facility

Hence conditions have to be made conducive to attract more medical doctors to work in rural communities in the districts.

With this in mind, the Pomio District Development Authority board, through its chairman and Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore, purchased and presented a support vehicle on January 8th to one of the district’s two doctors who will be stationed at the Warangoi rural hospital in the Sinivit LLG.

When presenting the car key to the Warangoi rural hospital resident medical officer, Dr. Micah Misivet, Kapavore said the vehicle should address issues of transport for the young doctor to do his clinics at the facility.

He says currently, Dr. Misivet is stationed at the St Mary’s Hospital at Vunapope because he needs to be supervised under experienced doctors and also because of the issue of no housing available at Warangoi.

However, the Pomio MP says before June this year, Dr. Misivet should be permanently stationed at Warangoi, given funding has been allocated for maintenance of a doctor’s residence there.

He says the vehicle would be under the doctor’s care but can be used by the hospital for administration runs and should also enhance visits by specialist doctors from Nonga General Hospital to the Warangoi health facility.

(Dr Micah Misivet receiving the keys from Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore)